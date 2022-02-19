Skip to main content

How to Watch ARCA Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The ARCA season kicks off as teams will be competing at the Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona International Speedway.

The Daytona 500 may start tomorrow, but racing started Friday with the NASCAR Truck Series. Today, the ARCA series will kick its season off with the Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona.

How to watch the ARCA Lucas Oil 200 game today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch the ARCA Lucas Oil 200 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last season, Ty Gibbs, who is competing full-time in the Xfinity Series this year was the champion of the series. Last year's winner of the Lucas Oil 200 was Corey Heim, who competes part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series.

There will be some new faces this year to look out for. Rajah Caruth of Rev Racing competed in some ARCA races last year, but will be full-time in the series this year. This will be his first race at Daytona at the professional level.

Toni Breidinger is a name to look out for in this race to win. She had the fastest time in practice ahead of the race.

The ARCA Menards series has a lot of competitive drivers and will be a great race to watch for fans hoping to see some action before the Xfinity Series that follows it.

Tune in to FOX Sports 1 at 1:30 p.m. ET to see the race.

Regional restrictions may apply.

