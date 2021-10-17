How to Watch Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500

The Cup Series Round of 8 begins at Texas with the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

With just four races left in the NASCAR Cup Series season, the pressure is on for the eight drivers who are still alive in the championship battle. The three-race Round of 8 will start this Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, with just four spots available in the Championship 4 race at Phoenix.

How to Watch NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500:

Race Date: Oct. 17, 2021

Race Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Heading into this round, the four drivers who sit above the cut line for the final round are Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney. Three of those four drivers have never won a Cup Series championship, with 2017 champion Truex bringing the most title experience.

The four drivers under the cut line, in order of current points position, are Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski. All four drivers have won a championship, including Busch, who has won a pair.

NASCAR used to run a pair of points races here each year, but moved one of those away this season, giving the track the All-Star race instead. Kyle Larson won that race back in June, with Round of 8 drivers taking the top five spots.

The last points race here was in last season's playoffs, with Busch coming away with the victory.

Of the current playoff drivers, Busch, Hamlin and Logano are the only ones to win Cup races here. Busch has four, Hamlin has three and Logano has one victory.

Blaney, Larson, Keselowski and Elliott all have won here in the Xfinity Series.