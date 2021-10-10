    • October 10, 2021
    How to Watch Bank of America ROVAL 400: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    NASCAR's Round of 12 concludes on Sunday at the Charlotte Roval at the Bank of America ROVAL 400.
    Heading into the final race of the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12, just one driver has clinched a spot in the Round of 8, with Denny Hamlin locking his way in two weeks ago at Las Vegas.

    How to Watch NASCAR Bank of America ROVAL 400:

    Race Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Race Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC

    Live stream the Bank of America ROVAL 400 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Last week, Bubba Wallace won the YellaWood 500, becoming the second black driver to win a Cup Series race. In addition to making history, the win by Wallace - a non-playoff driver - meant that a second driver didn't clinch a spot in the Round of 8 via victory, making Sunday a potentially chaotic race.

    This will be the fourth time the Cup Series has visited the Charlotte Roval. Ryan Blaney won the initial running while Chase Elliott won the last two events. Blaney currently sits sixth in points, while Elliott is seventh.

    Kevin Harvick, Christopher Bell, William Byron and Alex Bowman are currently outside of the top eight. Harvick is close enough to race in one point, but the other three likely find themselves in must-win scenarios.

    In addition to playoff drivers, drivers who have won three Xfinity races at this track in three starts will be racing in Sunday's race. That includes a win in Saturday's race. Allmendinger has already won one Cup Series race this year as a part-time driver. Like Wallace last week, A.J. could find himself in a position to spoil the playoff race.

    October
    10
    2021

    Bank of America ROVAL 400

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    2:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    NASCAR

    How to Watch Bank of America ROVAL 400

