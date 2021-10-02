October 2, 2021
How to Watch Chevrolet Silverado 250: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Get ready for chaos at the Chevrolet Silverado 250 as the NASCAR Truck Series playoffs take Talladega.
The NASCAR Truck Series will mix the excitement of Talladega Superspeedway with the excitement of the playoffs in the second race of the Round of 8.

How to Watch NASCAR Chevrolet Silverado 250:

Race Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Race Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream the Chevrolet Silverado 250 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Talladega Superspeedway is one of the least predictable tracks in NASCAR. As the longest track on the circuit, the cars and trucks have to be artificially slowed down to create safe races. That leads to large packs—and sometimes big wrecks.

Last week at Las Vegas, Christian Eckes scored the victory. Because Eckes is not one of the eight remaining playoff drivers, no driver locked up a place in the final four, leaving all eight drivers still searching for one of those spots.

Of the eight playoff drivers, Ben Rhodes enters this race in the best position, as he holds a six-point lead over John Hunter Nemechek. Rhodes won the season-opening race at Daytona, the closest comparison on the circuit to Talladega.

Behind Rhodes and Nemechek, the rest of the drivers remain bunched up in the standings, with 28 points separating third-place Stewart Friesen from eighth-place Chandler Smith.

In last year's playoff race at Talladega, crashes led to four of the 10 playoff drivers not finishing the race.

