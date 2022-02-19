Skip to main content

How to Watch Daytona 500, Final Practice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Teams will try to make final tweaks in practice ahead of the Daytona 500 tomorrow.

The Daytona 500 is tomorrow and teams will be looking to make final adjustments to the cars in the final practice before the race.

How to watch the NASCAR Daytona 500, Final Practice today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Ford dominated the Duel at Daytona races and will be looking to capitalize on that success.

The Chevrolet Camaros driven by Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports will be in the first two spots. Bowman and Larson had great speed in the qualifying portion of this week.

Today will allow teams to see how the new Next Gen car will feel on the track before the race. The Daytona 500 is the most-watched race all season for NASCAR and teams will want to rest assured their car has been adjusted the best it can be ahead of tomorrow.

Previous Daytona 500 winner Joey Logano had a last-lap wreck in Duel 2 and will have to start at the rear of the field since the team is going to the backup car. Logano will be looking to get a feel for how the backup car feels in practice today in hopes he can drive it to the front tomorrow.

Tune in to FOX Sports 2 at 10:30 a.m. to see the practice.

