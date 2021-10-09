How to Watch Drive for the Cure 250

The Round of 12 ends Saturday when the Drive for the Cure 250 takes place.

With non-playoff drivers winning the first two races of the Round of 12, the NASCAR Xfinity Series finds itself in an interesting spot on Saturday. Only one driver has punched his ticket into the Round of 8.

How to Watch NASCAR Drive for the Cure 250:

Race Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Race Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Austin Cindric, the driver of the No. 22 Ford, has earned enough points to ensure himself a spot in the next round. But the other 11 drivers left in the playoffs aren't safe, as four of them will be eliminated from the postseason following Saturday's Drive for the Cure 250.

Justin Allgaier would also clinch a spot if one of the drivers currently in the top eight wins this race, but there's a scenario in which a driver ninth through 12th in points wins and leaves Allgaier on the outside. That would be a rare situation.

A.J. Allmendinger has won the past two Xfinity visits to this track. He starts Saturday's race in 14th. A poor round has dropped Allmendinger to fourth in the standings, but his past success here should help him in his attempt to move onto the Round of 8.

The drivers currently below the cutline for the next round are Jeb Burton, Myatt Snider, Riley Herbst and Jeremy Clements.

This is the seventh visit to a road course so far this season. So far, Ty Gibbs has two road course wins, while Allmendinger and Cindric have one apiece. Kyle Busch, who is not running in this race, has won the other two.

