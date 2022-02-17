Skip to main content

How to Watch Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 At DAYTONA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Last year's Cup Series champion, Kyle Larson, is the pole-sitter for the Daytona 500, but can he win the Duel at Daytona tonight?

Yesterday featured each team running single-car qualifying laps at Daytona for a position in tonight's Duel 1 race.

How to watch the NASCAR Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch the NASCAR Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Qualifying started somewhat underwhelming as a cold track didn't allow for the cars to get up to speed as teams had initially hoped they would.

As qualifying went on and the track started to heat up, the lap times started to get better. Kyle Larson, who was the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion had the best time of the night and qualified for the Daytona 500 pole. 

This will be the first of two Duel races tonight. Position No. 1 through No. 3 will be Hendrick Motorsports drivers with Larson up front, followed by William Byron, and 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott.

2021 Xfinity Series champion Daniel Hemric was impressive early as he had the time to beat for the first half of qualifying and looks to surprise in the Duel race tonight. 

Though the Duel 1 isn't a points race, it will be great to see these cars competing for the first time in the Next Gen car at Daytona.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 At DAYTONA

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17693850
NHL

How to Watch the Capitals at Flyers

3 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; The New York Rangers celebrate the New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) winning goal during shootouts against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers

3 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates around Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin (92) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17625403
NBA

How to Watch Heat at Hornets

3 minutes ago
NASCAR
NASCAR

How to Watch Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 At DAYTONA

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17673657
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon State at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
sacred heart
College Basketball

How to Watch Wagner at Sacred Heart

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17658597
College Basketball

How to Watch Austin Peay at Murray State

3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy