How to Watch Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 At DAYTONA

Last year's Cup Series champion, Kyle Larson, is the pole-sitter for the Daytona 500, but can he win the Duel at Daytona tonight?

Yesterday featured each team running single-car qualifying laps at Daytona for a position in tonight's Duel 1 race.

How to watch the NASCAR Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch the NASCAR Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Qualifying started somewhat underwhelming as a cold track didn't allow for the cars to get up to speed as teams had initially hoped they would.

As qualifying went on and the track started to heat up, the lap times started to get better. Kyle Larson, who was the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion had the best time of the night and qualified for the Daytona 500 pole.

This will be the first of two Duel races tonight. Position No. 1 through No. 3 will be Hendrick Motorsports drivers with Larson up front, followed by William Byron, and 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott.

2021 Xfinity Series champion Daniel Hemric was impressive early as he had the time to beat for the first half of qualifying and looks to surprise in the Duel race tonight.

Though the Duel 1 isn't a points race, it will be great to see these cars competing for the first time in the Next Gen car at Daytona.

Regional restrictions may apply.