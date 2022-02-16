How to Watch Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 At Daytona, Qualifying

Qualifying for the Duel 1 at Daytona will happen today as some unlikely teams could be contending for a top spot.

Practice is officially over and qualifying for the Duel will happen today. Yesterday featured 2021 Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell running the fastest time in practice one.

How to watch the NASCAR Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at Daytona, Qualifying today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch the NASCAR Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at Daytona, Qualifying online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

David Ragan and Todd Gilliland also had the other top two spots among drivers in practice one.

Ryan Blaney led practice two with the fastest time with Joey Logano and Cole Custer were behind him. The Fords were looking very good yesterday and dominated both practices.

Martin Truex Jr. had the fastest Toyota and will look to run a good qualifying time today. Daniel Suarez had the fastest Chevrolet, and if Chevrolet wants to compete with Ford, it will have to make some adjustments.

Today will give fans a better look at what some of these cars may look like by themselves.

Qualifying will be two rounds. The top ten drivers from the first round will make it to the second round. This will be great to see all of the drivers get more and more competitive with the new Next Gen car.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.