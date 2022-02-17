Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 At DAYTONA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tonight in the Duel 2 at Daytona fans will be able to see who will be qualifying in the No. 4 spot in the Daytona 500.

Duel races aren't points races, but they are important for starting position in the Daytona 500. The top two qualifying times in the Duel qualifying start No. 1 and No. 2 in the Daytona 500.

How to watch the NASCAR Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at Daytona, Qualifying today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch the NASCAR Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at Daytona, Qualifying online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The winner of the Duel 1 race starts in the No. 3 spot, whereas the winner of Duel 2 will start No. 4.

The Daytona 500 is a race where starting position doesn't matter all that much but can allow drivers to miss a lot of the accidents caused in the middle or back of the pack during the race.

Hendrick Motorsports had some of the fastest cars in qualifying and it wouldn't surprise anyone if all four Hendrick cars started in positions No. 1 through No. 4.

These Duel at Daytona races, however, are incredibly unpredictable, as is the Daytona 500 itself.

This will be a less competitive Duel than in previous years considering the lack of parts each team has for the new Next Gen car.

Fans should expect a competitive race, but many of these drivers will likely not be taking big risks that could significantly damage their cars.

Regional restrictions may apply.