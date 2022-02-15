Skip to main content

How to Watch Bluegreen Vacations Duel at Daytona, Second Practice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Part two of the practices at Daytona will happen today as the NASCAR Next Gen cars have started to take laps around the track.

The highly anticipated Next Gen cars started to take laps around the track in the first practice earlier today. 

How to watch the NASCAR Bluegreen Vacations Duel at DAYTONA, Second Practice today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch the NASCAR Bluegreen Vacations Duel at DAYTONA, Second Practice online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

NASCAR fans have been waiting since November for this week as they will finally be able to see what pack racing will look like with the new car. Michael McDowell was the winner of the Daytona 500 last year but finished as the No. 27 driver in qualifying for the Duel.

These are anyone's races, and the practice times should give fans an idea of how their favorite team's car will run during the Daytona 500. 

There will be some changes from last year to this year. Chip Ganassi Racing left NASCAR after it was bought out by Trackhouse Racing, so Ross Chastain has gone to Trackhouse and Kurt Busch has joined Bubba Wallace at 23XI Racing.

Though the Duel at Daytona is not a points race, it is important for getting an understanding of how the cars will do running with the pack and also dealing with banking and handling.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 6:30 p.m. ET to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

