September 17, 2021
How to Watch Food City 300: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In the final race before the Xfinity Series playoffs, can anyone shake up the postseason picture?
Next Saturday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will head to Las Vegas for the first round of the 2021 playoffs. But before that, the drivers who aren't locked into the Round of 12 will have one final shot to earn one of those coveted spots.

How to Watch NASCAR Food City 300:

Race Date: Sept. 17, 2021

Race Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream the Food City 300 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Heading into this final race, nine drivers have already clinched a playoff spot either by wins or points. That leaves three spots up for grabs.

Because of NASCAR's system where race winners get an automatic playoff berth as long as they're in the Top 20 in points in the series, three other drivers—Jeremy Clements, Brandon Jones and Riley Herbst—would clinch a spot as long as one of the drivers currently in the playoffs is the race winner.

Where things would get interesting would be if a driver like Ryan Sieg or Brandon Brown pull off a surprise victory. It could also get spicy if Michael Annett, who has missed some races because of injury but still sits 13th in points, wins and is given a waiver by NASCAR to allow him into the playoffs despite missing races.

But more than likely, it'll be an established name in victory lane. Ty Gibbs won the ARCA Series race at Bristol on Thursday and has three Xfinity Series victories already this season. He'll start third and should contend for the victory.

Noah Gragson, a winner here in 2020, will start on the pole. Gragson got off to a slow start to the 2021 season, but the JR Motorsports driver has won the last two Xfinity Series races and has led double-digit laps in three consecutive races. 

Gragson is carrying more momentum than anyone in the series right now. Will that carry over to Bristol and help set him up to be a surprise championship contender this postseason?

How To Watch

September
17
2021

Food City 300

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Network
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
