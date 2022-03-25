How to Watch NASCAR Without Cable

Kyle Larson won the final Cup Series championship in the Gen 6 car, but will he be able to repeat that championship in the new Next Gen car?

Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch were two of the most dominant drivers of the Gen 6 era cars. Jimmie Johnson also won two championships in that car.

However, a new era is upon us as the Next Gen car is officially here. NASCAR's goal for the Next Gen era is to provide more competitive racing and add different tracks to the schedule.

The year started with the Busch Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles. Circuit of the Americas is back this season, and so is the race at Watkins Glen. NASCAR also added a race in Illinois, very close to St. Louis. The midwest races are essential, considering Chicagoland is no longer on the schedule.

Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson are the last two championship winners, both of them from Hendrick Motorsports.

Younger names like Chase Briscoe, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Cindric have proven to be exciting drivers that fans will be cheering on for years to come.

Former Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski took his talents to Roush Fenway Racing and created Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. It allowed Roger Penske to appoint Cindric to the No. 2 car previously driven by Keselowski. Cindric went on to win his first Daytona 500, the first time he ever ran the race in a Cup Series Car.

An interesting storyline to follow this season is if Larson's dominance will carry over into the Next Gen car. Larson won ten races last season and had one of the best seasons in the history of NASCAR. It's a new season, with a new car.

Fans will also get to follow the Xfinity Series and Truck Series and have the opportunity to stream practice and qualifying, along with the race itself. Noah Gragson has been one of the Xfinity Series drivers to watch and will likely be getting a full-time Cup Series ride in the coming season.

