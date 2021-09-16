The fight for the ARCA title heads to the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway.

The ARCA Menards Series has just three races left in its 2021 season, and there's a tight championship battle between Ty Gibbs and Corey Heim, with Gibbs holding just a 16-point lead.

On Thursday night, Bristol Motor Speedway will host the 18th race of the ARCA season, the Bush's Beans 200. With 15 of the 17 wins this season, we can expect to see plenty of Gibbs and Heim.

How to Watch ARCA Racing Series at Bristol:

Race Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Race Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

This is a fairly star-studded race by ARCA standards. In addition to Gibbs, who has three wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season, the race features Jade Buford and Sam Mayer, who both have been racing in NASCAR's second-tier series,

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers Taylor Gray and Jack Wood will also be running in Thursday's race.

In addition to this being a race on the main ARCA Menards Series schedule, this is a combination race with one of the lower ARCA series. It will serve as the eighth and final race of the ARCA Menards East Series.

Sammy Smith is the points leader in the East Series, holding a 24-point lead over Daniel Dye. If Smith can finish 19th or better, he'll clinch the East championship. Smith has won three races this season. Dye has no wins in the East Series, but he did win a main ARCA race at Berlin. Dye joined Landen Lewis as the only winners other than Gibbs or Heim on the main ARCA tour.

Can someone else breakthrough and get to victory lane? Or will one of ARCA's top two drivers continue dominating?

