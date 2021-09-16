September 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch ARCA Racing Series at Bristol: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The fight for the ARCA title heads to the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway.
Author:

The ARCA Menards Series has just three races left in its 2021 season, and there's a tight championship battle between Ty Gibbs and Corey Heim, with Gibbs holding just a 16-point lead.

On Thursday night, Bristol Motor Speedway will host the 18th race of the ARCA season, the Bush's Beans 200. With 15 of the 17 wins this season, we can expect to see plenty of Gibbs and Heim.

How to Watch ARCA Racing Series at Bristol:

Race Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Race Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the ARCA Racing Series at Bristol on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This is a fairly star-studded race by ARCA standards. In addition to Gibbs, who has three wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season, the race features Jade Buford and Sam Mayer, who both have been racing in NASCAR's second-tier series,

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers Taylor Gray and Jack Wood will also be running in Thursday's race.

In addition to this being a race on the main ARCA Menards Series schedule, this is a combination race with one of the lower ARCA series. It will serve as the eighth and final race of the ARCA Menards East Series. 

Sammy Smith is the points leader in the East Series, holding a 24-point lead over Daniel Dye. If Smith can finish 19th or better, he'll clinch the East championship. Smith has won three races this season. Dye has no wins in the East Series, but he did win a main ARCA race at Berlin. Dye joined Landen Lewis as the only winners other than Gibbs or Heim on the main ARCA tour.

Can someone else breakthrough and get to victory lane? Or will one of ARCA's top two drivers continue dominating?

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
16
2021

ARCA Racing Series at Bristol

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

ARCA Series
NASCAR

How to Watch ARCA Racing Series at Bristol

John Rahm
Golf

How to Watch the Fortinet Championship, First Round

Philadelphia Phillies
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Phillies

Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Giants

LPGA Brooke Henderson
Golf

How to Watch the LPGA Tour Cambia Portland Classic, First Round

Sep 12, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) scrambles with the ball past Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (52) in the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
SI Guide

Giants Visit Washington To Start Week 2

Leicester City
Soccer

How to Watch Leicester City vs. Napoli

Sep 11, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Boise State vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

Sep 11, 2021; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) slides over guard Hawk Wimmer (62) to score scores a fourth quarter touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Air Force vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy