How to Watch Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Which drivers will advance in the final race of the NASCAR playoffs' round of 16?

The first round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs will end Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. By the end of the Bass Pro Shop Night Race, 12 drivers will advance to the next round, while four others will see their title hopes dashed.

How to Watch NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race:

Race Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Race Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Just three drivers have officially clinched a spot in the next round: Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. both advanced because of wins, while Kyle Larson clinched his spot in the next round by points.

A handful of other drivers are virtual locks due to their own point totals, but Tyler Reddick, William Byron and Michael McDowell all find themselves in must-win situations this weekend. None of those three have won a Cup Series race at this track in the past.

Among current Cup Series drivers, Kyle Busch is the winningest at Bristol, with eight wins in 31 starts. Busch has 19 top 10 finishes at the track as well.

Busch's brother Kurt has 21 top 10 finishes at the track, Kevin Harvick has 20 and Ryan Newman is tied with Busch at 19.

Chase Elliott has three top-five finishes and an average finish of 12.1 at the track. Erik Jones has four top-five finishes and an average finish of 13.0.

Will any of the drivers outside of the current top 12 get a win on Saturday night and shake up the playoff picture?