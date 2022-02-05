How to Watch the NASCAR Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Practice

NASCAR season starts today as the field of drivers will be practicing ahead of the first Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum.

The Daytona 500 is two weeks away but the real start to the season is the NASCAR Busch Light Clash. The Clash is normally held at Daytona International Speedway, but NASCAR wanted to expand and so it is being held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Pasadena.

How to watch the NASCAR Busch Light Clash Practice today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Watch the NASCAR Busch Light Clash Practice online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Today will feature each car going around the quarter-mile track in some practice laps. This will be the shortest track any of the current Cup Series drivers have been on at this level so it should be interesting to see.

There were several changes that were made for this season. The biggest change is the car itself. Fans will finally get to see the Next Gen car in action today when these drivers take the wheel for the first time in practice.

There have also been some intriguing driver changes. Brad Keselowski left Penske Racing to take an owner/driver role with Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. Kurt Busch has helped expand 23XI Racing and fans will finally get to see how those cars perform on these tracks.

Tune in to Fox Sports 2 at 12:30 p.m. ET to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.