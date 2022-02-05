Skip to main content

How to Watch the NASCAR Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Practice, Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NASCAR season starts today as the field of drivers will be practicing ahead of the first Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum.

The Daytona 500 is two weeks away but the real start to the season is the NASCAR Busch Light Clash. The Clash is normally held at Daytona International Speedway, but NASCAR wanted to expand and so it is being held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Pasadena.

How to watch the NASCAR Busch Light Clash Practice today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Watch the NASCAR Busch Light Clash Practice online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Today will feature each car going around the quarter-mile track in some practice laps. This will be the shortest track any of the current Cup Series drivers have been on at this level so it should be interesting to see.

There were several changes that were made for this season. The biggest change is the car itself. Fans will finally get to see the Next Gen car in action today when these drivers take the wheel for the first time in practice.

There have also been some intriguing driver changes. Brad Keselowski left Penske Racing to take an owner/driver role with Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. Kurt Busch has helped expand 23XI Racing and fans will finally get to see how those cars perform on these tracks.

Tune in to Fox Sports 2 at 12:30 p.m. ET to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
5
2022

NASCAR Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Practice

TV CHANNEL: Fox Sports 2
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

CLASH
NASCAR

How to Watch the NASCAR Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Practice

38 seconds ago
Jan 15, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Alondes Williams (31) celebrates with Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Wake Forest at Florida State in Men's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles the ball next to DePaul Blue Demons forward Yor Anei (10) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch UConn at Villanova in Men's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
Mercer Arkansas
College Basketball

How to Watch Mercer at Chattanooga in Men's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
inter milan
Serie A

How to Watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan

40 minutes ago
mike-krzyzewski
SI Guide

Coach K Makes One Last Trip to Chapel Hill

1 hour ago
imago1009265888h
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Fenerbahce vs. Basaksehir

1 hour ago
imago1009461286h
Ligue 1

How to Watch AS Saint-Étienne vs. Montpellier HSC

1 hour ago
Soccer Fans
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Maritimo vs Estoril

2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy