How to Watch Coke Zero Sugar 400

It's the final race before the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, and anything can happen.

Saturday night, the NASCAR Cup Series will head to Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400, the final race before the postseason begins.

Fifteen drivers have secured their spots in the playoffs either by winning races or gaining enough points to punch their tickets. But that still leaves one final spot up for grabs.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

You can stream the race on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

There are two ways a driver can earn that final spot. If one of the 15 drivers already locked into the playoffs wins on Sunday, then either Tyler Reddick or Austin Dillon will earn the playoff spot via points. Reddick currently leads Dillon in the standings by 25 points, making him the favorite for the spot.

But Daytona is one of the least predictable tracks on the NASCAR schedule. It's a place full of high-speed wrecks, and the engines of the cars are modified for this race to keep speeds down, which mostly equalizes the field. Anyone can win, and if a driver currently outside of the playoff picture can win this race, they'll lock themselves into the Round of 16, knocking out Reddick and Dillon.

Drivers like Matt DiBenedetto, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Erik Jones have shown an ability to finish well at superspeedways in the past, with both Stenhouse and Jones winning Cup races at either Daytona or the track most similar to it, Talladega.

Of course, this race could very well be won by someone already locked into the playoffs. Denny Hamlin hasn't won a race in 2021 but has clinched a playoff spot thanks to his consistency. With two wins at Daytona since 2019, Hamlin could grab some much-needed momentum heading into NASCAR's postseason.

There's nothing like Saturday night under the lights at Daytona, especially when the stakes are even higher this year than they've ever been. You wont' want to miss it.

