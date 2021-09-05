September 5, 2021
How to Watch Cook Out Southern 500: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cup Series playoffs start Sunday night.
After a long season of NASCAR Cup Series racing, the 16 driver playoff field is set and the Round of 16 begins on Sunday evening at Darlington Raceway.

This year's Cook Out Southern 500 will be the first chance for a driver to lock his way into the Round of 12.

Date: Sept. 5, 2021

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Ryan Blaney will start on the pole. Blaney enters the playoffs with a lot of momentum after consecutive victories at Michigan and Daytona. He finished eighth here earlier this season.

When the Cup Series was here in May, Martin Truex Jr. was the dominant driver, leading 248 of the 293 laps on his way to the victory. Truex will start 10th on Sunday and should be considered a threat to win this race based on his spring showing.

Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick are both in the playoffs but haven't won any races in 2021, but the two have combined for six career wins at Darlington. Keep an eye on both drivers.

