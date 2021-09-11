September 11, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Who'll come out on top in the second race of the Round of 16?
Author:

On Saturday night, the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue with the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders at Richmond Raceway.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With a win last week at Darlington, Denny Hamlin clinched a spot in the Round of 12, leaving just 11 spots in the next playoff round up for grabs, with 15 drivers battling for one of those positions.

Right now, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, William Byron and Michael McDowell all sit below the playoff cut line. McDowell is to be expected, but the other three drivers are some of the best in the Cup Series. The pressure is on for them Saturday.

In fact, Bowman won the last time the Cup Series ran at Richmond back in April, leading 10 laps on his way to the victory. A repeat performance on Saturday would send Bowman to the next round, regardless of how he finishes in the final race of this playoff round.

But don't pencil Bowman in as the favorite. Denny Hamlin finished second here in April, leading 207 of the 400 laps. Hamlin didn't win a single race during the regular season -- could he start the playoffs with back-to-back victories?

And then there's Martin Truex Jr., who was fifth here in April with 107 laps led. Truex swept the two races here in 2019, then finished second here in 2020. He's been dominant at Richmond lately -- will that continue on Saturday night?

Drivers like Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch have also won at this track in the past and can't be counted out either when predicting a winner.

One thing's for sure: whatever happens at Richmond is going to set up a huge race next week at Bristol, the final race of the Round of 16.

Regional restrictions may apply.

