How to Watch FireKeepers Casino 400

With two races left before the playoffs, can a surprise winner lock their way into the postseason?

We're almost there. Just two races remain before the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin, as the Round of 16 will start at Darlington on September 5th.

Drivers who haven't locked in a playoff spot still have two more races to do so, beginning on Sunday with the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

How to Watch:

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

You can stream the race on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Michigan is a 2.0-mile racetrack that produces some of the fastest racing in NASCAR, giving teams with better equipment a clear advantage here. But it's also a track that isn't just about equipment, as the variety of racing lines mean that talent matters more here than it does at some of the other speedways that the series visits.

For that reason, Kyle Larson — who'll start this race on the pole — should be considered the favorite to win this race.

Larson already has five wins this season. But coming into this season, Larson had just six career victories, with three of those coming at Michigan and another at Fontana, another 2.0-mile track. Larson's ability to find speed when running up against the wall has allowed him to dominate at this track. There's a good chance that Sunday's race will be no different.

But don't anoint Larson as the winner too quickly.

Kevin Harvick has yet to win a race this season, but the former Cup Series champion has won four of the past five races at Michigan, including sweeping the two races here last season. That was despite the fact that Harvick started 20th in the second race. He'll roll off the grid in eighth on Sunday.

Richard Childress Racing teammates Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick are currently fighting each other for the final playoff spot, but a win by either driver would lock them into the playoffs and would put the other in a precarious, must-win scenario at Daytona. The reason for bringing this up: Dillon and Reddick have both won here in the Xfinity Series, though Dillon starts just 26th on Sunday, complicating his path to a surprise win.

So, who'll emerge victorious at Michigan on Sunday?

Regional restrictions may apply.