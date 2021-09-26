How to Watch South Point 400

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue Sunday with the first race of the Round of 12 in Las Vegas.

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue Sunday night with the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the first race of the Round of 12.

How to Watch NASCAR South Point 400:

Race Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Race Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream the South Point 400 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While 38 drivers will start Sunday's race, just 12 of those drivers remain alive in the hunt for the championship. Of those 12, four will be eliminated at the end of the three-race playoff round that begins Sunday.

Kyle Larson opens the Round of 12 with a 30-point lead on second-place Martin Truex Jr. Larson is also starting on the pole in this race. He was the winner here when the Cup Series visited in March, leading 103 laps.

The four drivers who enter the Round of 12 below the eight-driver cut line for the Round of 8 are Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Christopher Bell and Kevin Harvick. Keselowski finished second on this track in March and led 27 laps.

Chase Elliott and Harvick have an ongoing feud. Contact between the two at Bristol last week led to a 25th-place finish by Elliott after Elliott cut a tire down. Elliott still raced Harvick even while multiple laps down, keeping Harvick from challenging Larson for the race win.