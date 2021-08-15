How to Watch the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

For the first time ever, the NASCAR Cup Series is going road course racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

In 1994, NASCAR made its first visit to the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway, running the Brickyard 400. And every year since, the series returned to the 2.5-mile track to run at the most famous racetrack in the country.

But in 2021, that yearly visit looks a little bit different. Instead of racing on the oval track, the Cup Series will be running on the track's 2.439-mile road course circuit.

So, throw out all the track history and prepare for a chaotic Sunday afternoon.

The vast majority of the drivers running in this race have never run on this track configuration before, though NASCAR's top road racer right now, Chase Elliott, ran in Saturday's Xfinity Series race at the track, finishing fourth.

In fact, the top four finishers in Saturday's race are all running on Sunday. That includes Xfinity winner Austin Cindric, who races part-time in the Cup Series.

All this begs an interesting question: can a part-time driver contend for a victory in the Cup Series? Cindric will be driving a strong Penske Racing car, though Elliott should be considered the favorite going into this one.

Martin Truex Jr. had the fastest car in practice on Saturday, while Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Kyle Larson were second and third quickest.

But experience here likely matters. Cindric was fifth-fastest, while the winner of the first Xfinity Series race at this track, Chase Briscoe, was seventh-fastest. Both drivers have raced on this configuration before, which may give them an edge in Sunday's race.

This race could throw a huge wrench into the playoff picture should someone like Briscoe wind up in Victory Lane. And considering 12 of the 36 cars in Saturday's Xfinity race failed to finish the race, we could be in for some real chaos on Sunday.

Or we could see Chase Elliott dominate, something that's been a common sight on road courses. Either way, we're in for an adventure as 40 Cup cars make their way around this track for the first time. It might not be the Brickyard 400, but the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard is sure to deliver plenty of excitement.

