How to Watch NASCAR Wise Power 400

Austin Cindric followed his Daytona 500 up with a qualifying time that landed him on the pole position for today's race at Auto Club Speedway.

Last week's Daytona 500 was about as exciting as a race can get. It came down to the last lap when Austin Cindric was able to block Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace to take the checkered flag.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400 Today:

Race Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Race Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

You can stream the NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Today will be the first time the Cup Series has raced at Auto Club Speedway since 2020 and if yesterday's practice and qualifying sessions are any indication, there will be a lot of excitement in today's race.

2020 Cup Series champion and Most Popular Driver Award winner Chase Elliott was looking like the fastest car on the track in qualifying until he spun out during his lap. Elliott will start from the No. 8 spot.

Kyle Larson is the favorite to win this race and Kyle Busch is right behind him as far as odds go. The last winner of the Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway in 2020 was Alex Bowman, right behind him were Kurt and Kyle Busch.

Tune in to FOX at 3:30 p.m. ET to see what will almost certainly be an entertaining race.

Regional restrictions may apply.