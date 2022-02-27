Skip to main content

How to Watch NASCAR Wise Power 400: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Austin Cindric followed his Daytona 500 up with a qualifying time that landed him on the pole position for today's race at Auto Club Speedway.

Last week's Daytona 500 was about as exciting as a race can get. It came down to the last lap when Austin Cindric was able to block Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace to take the checkered flag. 

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400 Today:

Race Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Race Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

You can stream the NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Today will be the first time the Cup Series has raced at Auto Club Speedway since 2020 and if yesterday's practice and qualifying sessions are any indication, there will be a lot of excitement in today's race.

2020 Cup Series champion and Most Popular Driver Award winner Chase Elliott was looking like the fastest car on the track in qualifying until he spun out during his lap. Elliott will start from the No. 8 spot.

Kyle Larson is the favorite to win this race and Kyle Busch is right behind him as far as odds go. The last winner of the Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway in 2020 was Alex Bowman, right behind him were Kurt and Kyle Busch.

Tune in to FOX at 3:30 p.m. ET to see what will almost certainly be an entertaining race.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

NASCAR Wise Power 400

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_15867879
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Suns

By Ben Macaluso
56 seconds ago
Feb 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives on New Orleans Pelicans forward Tony Snell (21) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
56 seconds ago
Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
56 seconds ago
NASCAR CUP SERIES
NASCAR

How to Watch NASCAR Wise Power 400

By Steve Benko
56 seconds ago
USATSI_15724173
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Michigan at Nebraska in Women's College Gymnastics

By Christine Brown
56 seconds ago
Feb 12, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) and goaltender Ville Husso (35) celebrate after the Blues defeated the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blues vs. Blackhawks

By Adam Childs
30 minutes ago
Feb 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates after scoring a goal during the shootout against the Dallas Stars at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
30 minutes ago
Feb 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Martin Jones (35) makes a save as St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) looks for a rebound during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
30 minutes ago
USATSI_16302864
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Cologuard Classic, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas
30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy