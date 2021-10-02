October 2, 2021
How to Watch NASCAR Sparks 300 at Talladega: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Talladega hosts the second of three races in the Round of 12 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs continue Saturday with the Sparks 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Last weekend, non-playoff driver Josh Berry won the Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas, ensuring that none of the 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff drivers competing in the Round of 12 locked up a spot in the Round of 8.

How to Watch: NASCAR Sparks 300 at Talladega

Race Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Race Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream Sparks 300 at Talladega on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This week, the series heads to Talladega, a 2.66-mile track in Alabama. This is the longest track on the NASCAR schedule, something that has led to the series' governing body implementing rules to slow the cars down for safety.

Those slower speeds just serve to equalize the field, leading to pack racing. And in these large packs, it can take just one mistake from a driver to lead to a 20-plus car accident.

Justin Allgaier and Austin Cindric will start on the front row for this race, the second of the Round of 12. Cindric finished second when the series was at the track in April, leading 24 laps. Allgaier finished 29th.

Just six drivers failing to finish that race. In the playoff race at Talladega last year, when 12 drivers failed to finish, including three playoff drivers, among them Allgaier and Cindric.

Keep an eye on the Kaulig Racing team. Jeb Burton won the first race here this season, while Justin Haley swept the two races here last season. The Kaulig cars work together well on superspeedways. Burton is 10th in points right now, so expect this team to go all out in an attempt to lock up a spot in the Round of 8.

