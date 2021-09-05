September 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch In It To Win It 200: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Truck Series heads to Darlington for the second race of the playoffs.
Author:

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will take to the high-banks of Darlington Raceway on Sunday afternoon for the second race of this year's playoffs. Sheldon Creed locked his way into the Round of 8 with a win last week, but nine other drivers are still trying to claim one of the seven spots in the next round.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 5, 2021

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream the In It To Win It 200 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Darlington hosting this important playoff race should introduce the opportunity for some chaos, as its a rough and tumble track that can be tough for young drivers to master.

This is just the second visit to Darlington Raceway by the Truck Series since 2011. Ben Rhodes won here last season, while Creed won the first Darlington race of 2021.

John Hunter Nemechek should be considered one of the favorites in this race. Despite finishing eighth here earlier in 2021, Nemechek was the best truck for most of the day, leading 65 laps.

A strong run here is also crucial for the two drivers who currently sit ninth and 10th in points: Zane Smith and Chandler Smith. Neither driver finished in the top 15 here in the spring, but with both currently below the cutline for the next playoff round, Sunday could be be huge if either can figure out the track — or a disaster if they repeat their spring showing.

So, will Sheldon Creed repeat his performance from May? Can John Hunter Nemechek win his sixth race of 2021? Or will something else happen in the In it To Win It 200?

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
5
2021

In It To Win It 200:

TV CHANNEL: Fox Sports 1
Time
1:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Chicago Sky
WNBA

How to Watch Aces vs. Sky

Jackson State
NCAAFB

How to Watch Jackson State at Florida A&M

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Soccer

How to Watch Spain vs. Georgia

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Soccer

How to Watch Germany vs. Armenia

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Soccer

How to Watch Switzerland vs. Italy

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Soccer

How to Watch Belgium vs. Czech Republic

Volleyball Fans
Soccer

How to Watch Cal State Northridge at Arizona

Kansas City Royals Salvador Perez
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Royals

Conmebol
Soccer

How to Watch Brazil vs. Argentina

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy