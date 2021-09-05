The Truck Series heads to Darlington for the second race of the playoffs.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will take to the high-banks of Darlington Raceway on Sunday afternoon for the second race of this year's playoffs. Sheldon Creed locked his way into the Round of 8 with a win last week, but nine other drivers are still trying to claim one of the seven spots in the next round.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 5, 2021

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Darlington hosting this important playoff race should introduce the opportunity for some chaos, as its a rough and tumble track that can be tough for young drivers to master.

This is just the second visit to Darlington Raceway by the Truck Series since 2011. Ben Rhodes won here last season, while Creed won the first Darlington race of 2021.

John Hunter Nemechek should be considered one of the favorites in this race. Despite finishing eighth here earlier in 2021, Nemechek was the best truck for most of the day, leading 65 laps.

A strong run here is also crucial for the two drivers who currently sit ninth and 10th in points: Zane Smith and Chandler Smith. Neither driver finished in the top 15 here in the spring, but with both currently below the cutline for the next playoff round, Sunday could be be huge if either can figure out the track — or a disaster if they repeat their spring showing.

So, will Sheldon Creed repeat his performance from May? Can John Hunter Nemechek win his sixth race of 2021? Or will something else happen in the In it To Win It 200?

