How to Watch UNOH 200

The first round of the Truck Series playoffs ends at Bristol on Thursday.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Round of 10 concludes on Thursday night with the UNOH 200 at the 0.5-mile Bristol Motor Speedway.

With eight spots available in the next round of the playoffs, two drivers will find themselves eliminated by the end of the 200-lap race.

How to Watch NASCAR UNOH 200:

Race Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Race Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

With victories in the first two races of this playoff round, Sheldon Creed has clinched a spot in the next round, while John Hunter Nemechek has clinched one of the eight spots as well.

That leaves the other eight drivers vying for six spots.

As things run right now, Zane Smith and Chandler Smith are beneath the playoff cut line, though both drivers are fairly close to the eighth seed. Zane is just five points back of Austin Hill, and Chandler is an additional seven points back in 10th place.

An interesting wrinkle in this race is that none of the playoff drivers have won at Bristol. Just two drivers in this field have won Truck Series races here: Sam Mayer, the 2020 winner, and Johnny Sauter, the 2018 winner.

But Mayer is piloting an underfunded 32 truck this week and Sauter hasn't won a race since 2019. This is a wide-open race. Any of the playoff drivers could come away with the win. Maybe Creed wins his third race in a row. Maybe Nemechek gets his sixth win of the 2021 season.

Or maybe one of the Smiths gets their first victory of 2021 and locks their way into the Round of 8. If that happens, Austin Hill —the winner of two races this season — could be the driver left out of the next round, as he currently sits eighth in points.

