How to Watch WWT Raceway 200

It's playoff time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, with WWT Raceway hosting the first round.

While NASCAR's other national touring series are still in the regular season, the Camping World Truck Series is opening the Playoffs on Friday, as the Round of 10 commences at WWT Raceway.

John Hunter Nemechek enters the postseason as the points leader. His five victories and numerous playoff points give him a 28-point advantage over Austin Hill, who is second in points.

This is the first of three races in the Round of 10, with the two drivers who are lowest in points after the round being cut from the postseason. Right now, Chandler Smith and Stewart Friesen enter the playoffs with the most ground to make up, as both are 48 points back of Nemechek.

Just two of the 10 playoff drivers have won at World Wide Technology Raceway. Last year, Sheldon Creed led 15 laps on his way to a win here, while in 2017 Nemechek led 46 laps on his way to the victory.

It's hard to view anyone but Nemechek as the favorite in this race, especially when you factor in that Cup Series drivers aren't allowed to race in Truck Series playoff races. So far in 2021, four of the 15 races have been won by drivers who won't be in this race.

But while Nemechek is the favorite, Austin Hill has won two races in a row in the 16 truck and finished third here last season, though that was just his first top 10 at this track.

And then, of course, there's the case for a non-playoff driver to steal a win. Drivers like Christian Eckes and Derek Griffith are driving trucks that are qualified for the owner point's playoffs, while experienced drivers like Johnny Sauter and Grant Enfinger are always threats to contend.

So, who will start the postseason with a bang? Remember: a win by a playoff driver will guarantee that that driver makes it to the Round of 8.

