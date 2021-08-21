How to Watch New Holland 250

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will visit the Michigan International Speedway on Saturday for the New Holland 250. With just five races left before the Xfinity Series playoffs begin, will a new driver get to victory lane and lock in a playoff spot? Or will one of the dominant drivers in the series be the first to cross the finish line?

How to Watch:

Date: August 21, 2021

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

You can stream the race on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Austin Cindric will start this race in pole position. While Cindric was the winner last weekend at Indianapolis, his best finish at Michigan International Speedway is 11th, and his average finish is just 17th.

Still, Cindric has two top 10s at California Speedway, the track that's most comparable to Michigan, so don't count the points leader out.

A.J. Allmendinger, who will start second in this race, has never raced at Michigan as part of the Xfinity Series, but he has plenty of experience at the course from the Cup Series, running 21 races at the track. However, he did not finish in the top 10 in any of those 21 races.

With the top two drivers in Cindric and Allmendinger not at home on the Michigan International Speedway, this race could be Noah Gragson's best chance to get his first win of 2021. When the Xfinity Series last visited in 2019, Gragson finished second.

