September 11, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Go Bowling 250: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With two races left before the playoffs, the NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Richmond.
Author:

Last week at Darlington, JR Motorsports driver Noah Gragson won his first race of the season, clinching a spot in the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs.

Barring a surprise winner at Richmond or Bristol, the playoff field looks fairly set. But could there still be some surprises in store?

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream the Go Bowling 250 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

One name to watch for is Michael Annett, who has missed some races due to injury. If a driver outside of the top 12 in points is able to make a big move and get to victory lane, it's likely going to be Annett, though he only has one career win in the Xfinity Series. 

But the most notable thing about Saturday's race isn't actually the playoff battle: it's that a famous retired driver is suiting up for his first race of 2021.

That driver is two-time series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. Junior retired from full-time racing back in 2017 but has run one Xfinity race each season since. One of those times was the 2018 race at Richmond, which saw Earnhardt finish in fourth place. He'll start Saturday's event in 30th place, but Earnhardt's an experienced driver who should move forward through the field quickly.

Among Xfinity regulars, Justin Allgaier has found the most success here, winning both races in 2020. He's the only driver running for Xfinity points to have a win here in this series, though Earnhardt Jr. has won here multiple times.

The strongest cars in this field appear to be the JR Motorsports Chevrolets, but Ford driver Austin Cindric led 64 laps here in the first Richmond race of the 2020 season, ultimately finishing fourth. Cindric has been one of the two best drivers in the Xfinity Series all year and can never be counted out.

Regional restrictions may apply.

