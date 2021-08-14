How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Indianapolis RC

On Saturday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard. With six races to go before the start of the Xfinity Series playoffs, drivers on the playoff bubble are going to feel even more pressure to win, especially with this race being the final road course event of the regular season.

This is just the second Xfinity race ever on this particular layout at the Brickyard, with Chase Briscoe winning the inaugural running of this race in 2020, leading 30 of the 62 laps. But with Briscoe running full time in the Cup Series now, the battle for the win here should be wide open.

Austin Cindric led 21 laps last year before fading to a fifth-place finish, while A.J. Allmendinger led two laps and finished fourth. The two best road racers in Xfinity, the two also happen to be first and second in the current point standings, with Cindric holding an 80-point advantage.

This marks the second week in a row that the Xfinity Series has run at a road course, with 18-year-old Ty Gibbs coming away with the victory at Watkins Glen.

That win was the third for Gibbs this season in just 10 starts. Of those wins, two have come on road courses, which should make Gibbs one of the favorites in this one as well.

Former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick will also be running this race in the 99 car for owner B.J. McLeod. While that car isn't usually one of the quickest in the field, Harvick is one of the best drivers in motorsports and can never be counted out.

Because most of these drivers don't have more than one race of experience at this track, Saturday's race should be a doozy. Will one of the favorites come away with the win? Or will we see a new name in victory lane?

