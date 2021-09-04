September 4, 2021
How to Watch Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Denny Hamlin makes a rare Xfinity Series start Saturday. Can anyone stop him from dominating at Darlington?
Author:

While two of NASCAR's three series are already in their postseasons, the Xfinity Series is still finishing up the regular season, so Cup Series regulars can drop down and run in the lower series' races.

So in the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington on Saturday, Denny Hamlin, one of NASCAR's top drivers, will make his first Xfinity start of the season.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hamlin has five wins in 13 Xfinity races at the track, most recently in 2017. He also has three Cup Series wins here.

Justin Allgaier won at Darlington in May, though he led just 10 laps.

Austin Cindric led 34 laps in that race before an accident took him out of contention. Cindric has never won at this track, but he could compete Sunday, as could 2020 winner Brandon Jones, who finished third in the spring race.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

