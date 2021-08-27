How to Watch Wawa 250

It's time for one of the most unpredictable NASCAR Xfinity Series races of the year.

On Friday night, the NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Daytona International Speedway for 250 miles of superspeedway action. One of the longest tracks on the Xfinity schedule, Daytona is known for being unpredictable: surprise winners, huge wrecks and non-stop action.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 27, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Even in a race where anything can happen, there has to be a favorite. It looks like the standout is A.J. Allmendinger, driver of the No. 16 car for Kaulig Racing.

Allmendinger has yet to win at Daytona, but he's led 91 laps at this track in three Xfinity Series starts. He's also finished second or better in each of the past three Xfinity races this season, including winning last week at Michigan.

While Allmendinger has the best chance to visit Victory Lane, fans have to remember that anything is possible in Daytona. Just since 2010, fans have seen surprise winners here like James Buescher, Regan Smith and Ryan Reed.

Some former Daytona winners who have a shot to get another win here this weekend include Austin Cindric, Justin Haley and Noah Gragson. Cindric won the first race at this track of the 2021 season, leading 28 laps and coming away victorious in overtime.

One driver to keep an eye on here is Chase Briscoe, who starts 37th. While the current Stewart Haas Cup Series driver is a big name, he's driving the 99 car for B.J. McLeod Motorsports, which would make a Briscoe victory a little bit of a surprise.

Whatever happens, one thing's certain: there will be good drivers who get swept up in crashes and there will be surprise drivers who sneak into the top 10, like when Brandon Gdovic and Jason White both came from the back of the pack to finish eighth and 10th, respectively, in February. Tune in to catch all the action and drama that's sure to unfold in Daytona.

