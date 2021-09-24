How to Watch Victoria's Voice Foundation 200

The Round of 8 begins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

When the green flag drops on Friday night in Vegas, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series' Round of 8 will officially begin. Eight drivers are vying for one of the four spots in November's championship race.

How to Watch NASCAR Victoria's Voice Foundation 200:

Race Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Race Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

John Hunter Nemechek and Sheldon Creed enter this round of the playoffs with the top two spots in the points standings. Nemechek currently holds a 24-point advantage over Creed.

Ben Rhodes and Zane Smith are the other drivers who enter this race above the cut line for one of the four spots in the finale. Chandler Smith, Matt Crafton, Carson Hocevar and Stewart Friesen are the other playoff drivers and are between three and eight points behind Zane Smith for the fourth spot.

This is the second visit by the Truck Series to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this season. Nemechek won here in March, leading 94 of the 134 laps on his way to the victory. Creed finished 18th in that race.

Outside of the playoff drivers, Austin Hill has the best chance of scoring a victory. While he was eliminated from championship contention last week, he's a two-time winner at this track, including winning here in 2020. Hill finished third in the spring race.

Nemechek will start on the pole for Friday's race, with Chandler Smith sharing the front row. Creed will start ninth.

If one of the eight playoff drivers wins this race, they'll automatically earn one of four spots in the winner-take-all championship race.

