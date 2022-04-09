How to Watch Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150

Skip to main content

How to Watch NASCAR Whelen Modified Series: Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second race of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Series season took place on Richmond's famed tri-oval

The modified cars hit the track at Richmond back on April 1 in a race that can be seen Saturday. It was the second race of the season on the series, following Matt Hirschman's win at the New Smyrna Visitors Bureau 200 in February.

How to Watch NASCAR Whelen Modified Series Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 Today:

Race Date: April 9, 2022

Race Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Stream the airing of the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Two-time series champion Justin Bonsignore won the pole with a 21.503 lap, 0.216 seconds faster than Tyler Rypkema.

Bonsignore is a driver to watch in the field of 27 modified cars, along with Rypkema, Tommy Catalano, Kyle Ebersole and Chuck Hossfeld. Ryan Preece entered as the defending champion in Richmond.

The Whelen Modified Series is in its 38th season. It split off from NASCAR's Modified Division for the 1985 racing season. Historians note that NASCAR's first sanctioned event was a modified race. Red Byron won the Feb. 15, 1948, event on the beach course at Daytona Beach, Florida.

Bonsignore is a three-time series champion. Since the modified tour separated from the main series in 1985, Mike Stefanik holds the record with seven championships. Doug Coby has six titles and Tony Hirschman Jr. owns five. 

Richie Evans won eight titles in the old NASCAR Modified Division and was the first winner of the series championship in 1985.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

NASCAR Whelen Modified Series Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
4
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
