How to Watch YellaWood 500

After a rather tame race at Las Vegas to open the Round of 12, the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs will take on Talladega on Sunday. The longest oval on the Cup Series schedule, Talladega is always an adventure.

How to Watch NASCAR YellaWood 500:

Race Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Race Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream the YellaWood 500 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Denny Hamlin locked his way into the Round of 8 with the win at Vegas, taking some pressure off of him ahead of one of the most unpredictable races on the NASCAR schedule. But for the 11 other playoff drivers, Sunday's race will be a chance to win their way into the next round—or to put themselves in a huge hole as they head into the final race of the Round of 12.

Right now, the most pressure is on the four drivers below the cutline for the next round: William Byron, Kevin Harvick, Alex Bowman and Christopher Bell.

Brad Keselowski won the first race at Talladega this season, his first win at the track since 2017 and his sixth win overall at the track. Keselowski sits eighth in the standings right now, just four points to the good when it comes to the Round of 8 cut line. Expect an aggressive race from the driver of the No. 2 car.

But again, this is Talladega, a place where chaos is part of the equation. In last year's playoff race, five playoff drivers failed to finish the race because of crashes. And while Hamlin won that race, just two of the top 10 finishers were playoff drivers.

Will a non-playoff driver be able to spoil this race and get to victory lane? Or can one of the 11 drivers looking for a spot in the next round survive the carnage and emerge victoriously?