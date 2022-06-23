Skip to main content

How to Watch NBA Draft: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Who will go No. 1 in the 2022 NBA Draft between Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero today? Tune to ESPN to find out.

The fortunes of an NBA team can swing dramatically with the top pick in the NBA Draft. From LeBron James to Andrew Wiggins, the impact of top picks has led to championship success so much over the years. This year, the conversation for the No. 1 pick is between sharpshooting big Jabari Smith, rail-thin unicorn-type Chet Holmgren and offensive dynamo, Paolo Banchero, with several other impact players behind them.

How to Watch 2022 NBA Draft today:

Game Date: June 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch the 2022 NBA Draft online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The consensus fourth-best prospect in the 2022 NBA Draft, Jaden Ivey, makes his case for being one of the best players in the class:

Looking at the top three picks, Smith projects to be a versatile big that can shoot with the best of them, one who has drawn comparisons to Rashard Lewis, Michael Porter Jr. and even Kevin Durant after just one season at Auburn.

Holmgren spent one season at Gonzaga and really has no comparison as the 7-footer can dribble, shoot and is unafraid to challenge anything at the rim regardless of his sub-200-pound weight and thin frame.

The most interesting of the three has to be Banchero, who is built to score in today's game and has some Chris Webber, Julius Randle vibes to his game.

After those three, Ivey (Purdue, guard), Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky, wing) and Keegan Murray (Iowa, forward) are the next likely to hear their names called.

Expect a lot of trades, action and wild moments as the NBA has become NBA2K with wielding-and-dealing general managers and teams willing to sink to the bottom to rise back to the top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

