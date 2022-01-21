Skip to main content

How to Watch Agua Caliente Clippers at Santa Cruz Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Agua Caliente Clippers head north to face the Santa Cruz Warriors and look to remain undefeated in the reset.

The Clippers (4-0) have gotten off to the best start in the G League season reset by knocking off four different teams playing quality defense, offense and being led by Jay Scrubb. The Warriors (4-2) are not far behind and are coming off of a win themselves, looking to build on that momentum.

How to Watch Agua Caliente Clippers at Santa Cruz Warriors today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area Plus

Watch Agua Caliente Clippers at Santa Cruz Warriors online with fuboTV:

Agua Caliente kept their undefeated record alive with a win over Iowa (113-92) paced by six players scoring in double-figures led by Jay Scrubb:

Since the reset, Agua Caliente has only had Scrubb for one game, but he was able to put up 28 points (6-for-11 from three) and showed how good this team can be when at full strength.

Without Scrubb, they have been led by the trio of Keaton Wallace (18.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game), Moses Wright (17.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game) and Nate Darling (16.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game).

Adding to that, rookie Keon Johnson has looked good with 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in his four games so far.

When fully healthy, Agua Caliente is potentially the best team in the G League.

On the other side, Santa Cruz has looked great with rookie Moses Moody in the line-up going 2-1 with him scoring 31-plus points in each game. He has come a long way and looks like he might be too advanced for the G League, but still growing into an NBA role.

How To Watch

January
20
2022

Agua Caliente Clippers at Santa Cruz Warriors

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area Plus
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

