How to Watch Austin Spurs at Santa Cruz Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Austin Spurs and Santa Cruz Warriors look to keep climbing the standings in the Western Conference today.

The Spurs (13-16) have dropped four games in a row and fallen from the final playoff seed in the Western Conference to the bottom of the cluster that is just on the outside looking in, a group that includes the Warriors (12-17). Both of these teams are trying to get back in the mix for the playoffs with the season winding down to the final stretch and the final playoff spot wide open.

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022
Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Watch Austin Spurs at Santa Cruz Warriors online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Santa Cruz is coming off back-to-back wins over the Wolves, including its last game (116-112) with 73 combined points from Jerome Robinson, LJ Figueroa and Elijah Pemberton:

Santa Cruz is going to need to finish the season out with a five-game winning streak to have an opportunity to make the playoffs with only three games left, including two against Austin starting today.

The same has to be said about Austin, who also only has three games left on the calendar before the playoffs start.

Santa Cruz won the only game between these teams back in January 123-110, but that game saw Moses Moody (27 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals), Quinndary Weatherspoon (29 points and six rebounds) and Chris Chiozza (24 points and 13 assists) combined for 80 points. None will be in the lineup today.

The Warriors are going to need big performances from LJ Figueroa and Jerome Robinson, who have both stepped up as of late to give their team a chance to make the playoffs still.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Austin Spurs at Santa Cruz Warriors

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
