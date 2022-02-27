The Birmingham Squadron look to make it two in a row against the Santa Cruz Warriors today.

These two teams just played the other day in an overtime thriller with Birmingham (10-7) getting the win over Santa Cruz (7-12). It was a game of runs where the Squadron took control early before the Warriors evened the score before having to make one last push in the final two minutes to overcome an 11-point hole to force overtime. If these two are up to another game like they had the other day, this is going to be a must-watch in the G League today.

How to Watch Birmingham Squadron at Santa Cruz Warriors today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

The Warriors came back from 11 down with 2:10 to go in regulation to force overtime, but it wasn’t enough in the end to get the win in overtime:

In their first game, the Squadron jumped out to a 37-23 lead after the first quarter and looked like they were going to cruise to a win. They got 32 points and 15 rebounds from Darius Adams on 8-for-16 shooting from three.

The Warriors were not going to lay down, storming back in the second quarter to cut the deficit to just one point at the half.

Quinndary Weatherspoon led the way with 33 points with Jerome Robinson adding in 27 points. The Warriors as a team made 12 shots from three, went 10-of-10 from the free-throw line and had 26 assists as a team, but still came up just short.

These two teams threw punch and counter punch until the end when the Squadron outlasted the Warriors in overtime.

Today, the Warriors get a chance to even the score and start to gain some rhythm in the Western Conference.

