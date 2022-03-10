Skip to main content

How to Watch Capital City Go-Go at Westchester Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Capital City Go-Go and Westchester Knicks both look to build on their recent wins here when they face off on Thursday night.

If the season ended today, the Go-Go (14-7) would be the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and the Knicks (12-10) would be on the outside looking in as the No. 7 seed. This game is important for both teams with just over a month left in the G League season and every game mattering more and more.

How to Watch Capital City Go-Go at Westchester Knicks today:

Game Date: Mar. 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG2

Watch Capital City Go-Go at Westchester Knicks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their last game, the Go-Go really showed that their strength is their offensive balance with seven players in double-figures scoring, led by Jordan Goodwin with 23 points and five assists.

This season, they have eight different players averaging in double figures with at least 11 games played since the reset.

Jaime Echenique is leading the way with 16.5 points and 10.1 rebounds and Jordan Goodwin adding in a stat-stuffing 15.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Rookie Joel Ayayi is adding in 9.1 points, 6.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.

This is the first game of the new year reset between the Go-Go and the Knicks.

For the Knicks, they are coming off a win over Greensboro (106-102) behind 31 points and 10 rebounds from Dewan Hernandez.

This season, the team is led by rookie Miles McBride, who is averaging 29.4 points, 9.6 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game in five games. The team is 5-0 with him in the lineup and could be the best team in the Eastern Conference if he was there all season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
10
2022

Capital City Go-Go at Westchester Knicks

TV CHANNEL: MSG2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17857649
NHL

How to Watch Jets at Devils

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_17224334
NHL

How to Watch Flyers at Panthers

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_17857418
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Senators

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_17851117
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks at Bruins

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_17543185
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Motor City Cruise at Maine Celtics

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_16546371
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Capital City Go-Go at Westchester Knicks

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_10555530
College Basketball

How to Watch AAC Tournament, First Round: South Florida vs. UCF

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
USATSI_17849557
College Basketball

How to Watch the Big Ten Second Round Maryland vs. Michigan State

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) celebrates two three point shots in a row with guard Tyson Walker (2) and other teammates in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Michigan State vs. Maryland: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy