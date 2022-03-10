The Capital City Go-Go and Westchester Knicks both look to build on their recent wins here when they face off on Thursday night.

If the season ended today, the Go-Go (14-7) would be the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and the Knicks (12-10) would be on the outside looking in as the No. 7 seed. This game is important for both teams with just over a month left in the G League season and every game mattering more and more.

How to Watch Capital City Go-Go at Westchester Knicks today:

Game Date: Mar. 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG2

In their last game, the Go-Go really showed that their strength is their offensive balance with seven players in double-figures scoring, led by Jordan Goodwin with 23 points and five assists.

This season, they have eight different players averaging in double figures with at least 11 games played since the reset.

Jaime Echenique is leading the way with 16.5 points and 10.1 rebounds and Jordan Goodwin adding in a stat-stuffing 15.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Rookie Joel Ayayi is adding in 9.1 points, 6.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.

This is the first game of the new year reset between the Go-Go and the Knicks.

For the Knicks, they are coming off a win over Greensboro (106-102) behind 31 points and 10 rebounds from Dewan Hernandez.

This season, the team is led by rookie Miles McBride, who is averaging 29.4 points, 9.6 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game in five games. The team is 5-0 with him in the lineup and could be the best team in the Eastern Conference if he was there all season.

