The G League reset has not been perfect for the Cleveland Charge or the Maine Celtics, both of which need a win.

The Cleveland Charge (1-2) have not had their ideal start to the G League reset and hit the road to take on the Maine Celtics (1-1) who are also looking for a win. It is early in the reset and every team has a chance to chase the playoffs and a championship, but digging a hole early will only make that more challenging down the line.

How to Watch Cleveland Charge at Maine Celtics today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Watch Cleveland Charge at Maine Celtics online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Celtics got their first win of the reset against Wisconsin in a huge 28 point win led by Aaron Nesmith’s 21 points and team balance:

Aaron Nesmith did not play with the Celtics during the G League Winter Showcase, but in his one game with them in the reset he looked good. In addition to his 21 points he added in eight rebounds and four assists shooting 56% from the field.

The Celtics were without Theo Pinson, who was averaging 16.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

During the Winter Showcase the Celtics had waves of quality talent with Brodric Thomas (19.3 points), Jaysean Paige (16.9 points), Sam Hauser (16.9 points) and Chris Clemons (16.3 points) all pacing the team around Pinson.

On the other side, the Charge are being led by Malik Newman and Justin James, with flashes from Tacko Fall.

Newman averaged 17.7 points, 4.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds while James put up 17.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game during the Winter Showcase.

Fall in six games put up 23.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game on 73.1% shooting. In the one game since the reset, Fall put up 0 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks in 23 minutes.

Both of these teams have very talented rosters, but have not put it all together. This could be their opportunity.

Regional restrictions may apply.