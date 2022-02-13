The Westchester Knicks look to inch closer to the playoffs with the Cleveland Charge in town on Sunday.

The Charge (2-11) find themselves at the bottom of the Eastern Conference and the G League since the new year as they hit the road to face the Knicks (6-8). This is the first meeting of the new year between these two teams and if the Charge are not able to get things back on track, then the season may be lost already.

How to Watch Cleveland Charge at Westchester Knicks today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Since the reset of the standings, the Knicks have only had rookie Miles McBride (three games) and veteran Luka Samanic (one game) for very limited amounts of time. When they are on the floor, the Knicks are one of the most talented teams in the G League, but without them, they are struggling.

McBride is averaging 31.7 points, 11.0 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game on 47-53-77 splits.

Samanic put up 26 points and nine rebounds in his only game played.

In place of their stars, Brandon Williams and Dewan Hernandez have stepped up. Williams is averaging 22.7 points, 6.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game and Hernandez is putting up 20.4 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.

The Charge have had players in and out of the line-up as well with Malik Newman (16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game) has led them most consistently this season.

If they can get Tacko Fall, Justin James and RJ Nembhard Jr. consistently, they are a much more competitive team.

