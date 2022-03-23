The Cleveland Charge and Windy City Bulls try to climb the standings in the Eastern Conference today.

After a 2-12 start to the season, the Charge (6-20) are playing their best basketball of the season, but are coming off a loss. They will look to rebound against the Bulls (13-16). Both teams are out of the playoffs if they were to begin today, with Windy City being a full 3.0 games back and Cleveland 8.5 games back of the No. 6 seed. Neither team has a lot of wiggle room for losses, making this game very important today.

How to Watch Cleveland Charge at Windy City Bulls today:

Game Date: Mar. 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Windy City stormed back in the fourth quarter against the Knicks (32-17) to win (124-118) behind 25 points from Devon Dotson:

In its last game, Windy City had a balanced offensive attack, with 25 points and eight assists from Dotson and 23 points and 11 rebounds from Marko Simonovic.

As a team, it has started to put things together with two wins in a row, one in an impressive comeback and the other with strong play early and holding off their opponent for the win.

The Bulls are 5-5 in their last 10 games after an 8-11 start to the new year reset put them behind the pack in the standings.

Cleveland is also playing its best basketball of the season right now, going 4-6 in its last 10 games after a horrid 2-14 start to the new year reset.

The Charge have been led by Justin James (20.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists) and Malik Newman (19.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists) in 20 games each this season. It is going to take every ounce of energy and effort for Cleveland to climb back into the playoff picture with the hole that it has dug.

