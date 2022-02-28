How to Watch Charge vs. Go-Go

Can the Capital City Go-Go make it five wins in a row against the Cleveland Charge on Monday?

This season Capital City (12-6) and Cleveland (2-14) are moving in fiercely different directions with the Go-Go on a five-game winning streak and the Charge on a six-game losing streak. The Charge are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, while the Go-Go are looking to build momentum and rise to the top of the conference before the playoffs start.

How to Watch Cleveland Charge at Capital City Go-Go Today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

The Go-Go edged the Charge 112-111 in a game earlier this week behind six different players scoring in double figures.

In their last game the Go-Go needed a big fourth quarter to come back and get the win, with 33 points in the quarter. Jordan Goodwin led the way with 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists, with Jordan Schakel adding in 17 points to pace the offense.

The Charge dominated the glass +20 and played relatively even with the Go-Go in most other areas, but 19 turnovers did not help. The Charge were led by Justin James with 33 points and Tacko Fall who ended with 10 points and 17 rebounds.

It has been a rough run for the Charge since the reset in January and if they cannot get on track soon this season may be a lost cause.

