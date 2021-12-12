Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Cleveland Charge at Wisconsin Herd: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On the Sunday slate of G League action, the Cleveland Charge, featuring Tacko Fall, take on the Wisconsin Herd.
    This season in the Central Division of the G League during the Showcase, the Wisconsin Herd (7-2) find themselves in first place while the Cleveland Charge (6-4) are in a pack of teams trying to move up. A win here for the Charge would muddy up the standings even more and give them an opportunity to get to first place in the division before the G League Showcase officially ends.

    How to Watch Cleveland Charge at Wisconsin Herd today:

    Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA TV

    Watch Cleveland Charge at Wisconsin Herd online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Tacko Fall has scored 22-plus points in every G League game this season, including a 22-point, 17-rebound effort in his last game:

    Fall has only played three games in the G League this season, but his play and energy have been great, as well as the crowd’s love of his time on the court. It is similar to the way the crowd reacts to Boban Marjanovic of the Mavericks.

    He might not be able to play 30 minutes of sustained above-average NBA play, but in spurts, Fall is a lot of fun and becoming effective.

    The Charge have been led by Kyle Guy with his 22.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game in 10 games. For the most part, all of the Cavaliers' developmental talent is on the main roster and the Charge are helping with injury rehabs and seeing if there are any diamonds.

    On the other side, the Herd are doing more or less the same thing giving time to Jordan Nwora (22.0 points) and looking for role players on the fringes.

    How To Watch

    Cleveland Charge at Wisconsin Herd

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
