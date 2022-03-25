Skip to main content

How to Watch College Park Skyhawks at Windy City Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The College Park Skyhawks and Windy City Bulls look to keep rising the standings in the Eastern Conference today.

There is not a hotter team in the G League at the moment than the Skyhawks (15-13), who have won six games in a row and eight of their last 10 games. This stretch has allowed them to vault up the standings and are just a half-game behind the Nets for the final playoff slot in the Eastern Conference, while their opponents today, the Bulls (14-16), have won three in a row and are right behind them. It is starting to get really competitive and really crowded in the middle of the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch College Park Skyhawks at Windy City Bulls today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Watch College Park Skyhawks at Windy City Bulls online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

College Park’s current win streak started with a win over Windy City (116-112), led by rookie Jalen Johnson with 28 points, 12 rebounds and four assists:

During this six-game win streak, College Park has beaten Windy City (116-112), the Knicks (126-101), the Herd twice (131-124 and 142-124), the Charge (118-108) and the Celtics (136-127).

The Skyhawks have leaned into their offense, averaging 128.1 points per game and giving up 116.0 points per game to their opponents for a +12.1 scoring differential.

Johnson has started to come into his own after an up-and-down start to the G League and NBA, now averaging 22.5 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game on 49-31-57 splits in eight games since the new year reset.

The team has primarily been led by Justin Tillman (23 games) with 23.8 points and 11.9 rebounds and Cat Barber (24 games) with 23.2 points, 7.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

On the other side for Windy City, it has won three straight games primarily with improved defensive efforts only allowing 108.3 points to their opponents.

This will be a battle of two very contrasting styles.

How To Watch

March
25
2022

College Park Skyhawks at Windy City Bulls

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
