How to Watch College Park Skyhawks at Windy City Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The College Park Skyhawks can end the season for the Windy City Bulls with a win here today.

With just a few games for each team left on the schedule, every one matters, especially with the Skyhawks (16-13) sitting in the No. 6 seed and final playoff spot and the Bulls (14-17) just on the outside looking in. It will take a lot for Windy City to overcome the gap between them and College Park, as well as the four teams between them in the Nets, Mad Ants, Knicks and Celtics.

How to Watch College Park Skyhawks at Windy City Bulls today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Watch College Park Skyhawks at Windy City Bulls online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

College Park might have ended the hopes of Windy City (123-117) in their last game behind Justin Tillman and Langston Galloway combining for 53 points:

The end of the season presents College Park with a unique opportunity. They control their own destiny to make the playoffs, but also the fate of at least two teams in the mix for the other final playoff slot.

If they knock off Windy City, that is a wap for their season. They are already 3.0 games back and a loss with only three games left would push them 4.0 games back.

They also finish the season with two straight games against the Gold, who are 0.5 games ahead of College Park. If College Park ends the season with four straight wins they guarantee themselves the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, eliminate Windy City and push Grand Rapids to the brink of missing the playoffs as well depending on how the Nets and Mad Ants end their seasons.

For Windy City, they likely lost their last opportunity to make the playoffs with their last loss to College Park and can at best play spoiler for the rest of the conference and finish just under .500 for the season.

