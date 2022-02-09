How to Watch Skyhawks vs. Go-Go

Skip to main content

How to Watch College Park Skyhawks at Capital City Go-Go: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both the College Park Skyhawks and Capital City Go-Go are looking to rebound after a loss on Wednesday.

The Go-Go (7-5) are coming off a loss, just like the Skyhawks (5-6), with both teams looking to rebound for a win. This is the first game of the new season between College Park and Capital City with both teams looking to make a move in the Eastern Conference and have the potential to make the playoffs.

How to Watch College Park Skyhawks at Capital City Go-Go Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live Stream College Park Skyhawks at Capital City Go-Go on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Capital City’s last win came against the Mad Ants behind seven different players scoring in double digits. 

This season Capital City has got great production from its rookies Joel Ayayi and Isaiah Todd.

Ayayi has grown as a playmaker, leading the way with 10.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. He has grown from a slashing scorer and defender to a team leader and point guard. Todd is averaging 13.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

The same can be said for rookie Jalen Johnson on the Skyhawks, putting up 17.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. Fellow rookie Sharife Cooper has not been as impactful since the reset, but has shown flashes this season.

These teams have a lot of blooming talent that can allow for them to win and make an impact in the G League this season and beyond.

If College Park has Johnson and Cooper, along with Cat Barber (23.5 points and 8.8 assists) and Justin Tillman (24.6 points and 11.0 rebounds per game) it is a very formidable team.

