How to Watch College Park Skyhawks vs. Westchester Knicks

The bottom two teams in the East division do battle to try and move up the standing at the G League Showcase.

The early season for both the College Park Skyhawks (0-6) and Westchester Knicks (2-6) has been rough, as both teams are sitting at the bottom of the standings in the East and near the bottom in the G League overall. Westchester has a chance to rise and be competitive in the G League Showcase Cup standings, but the season might be over for College Park.

College Park Skyhawks vs. Westchester Knicks

Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG2

This season for Capital City has been balanced with the play of Jordan Goodwin (18.6 points and 6.6 rebounds) and Cassius Winston (15.7 points and 3.3 assists) early in the season.

Rookies Isaiah Todd and Joel Ayayi have shown flashes, too.

The two are combining for 25.6 points, 13.0 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game through seven games on quality efficiency.

Westchester is led this season by Luka Šamanić (27.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 54-43-93 splits), who is having a phenomenal start to the season. Šamanić had a difficult time finding his way into the Spurs rotation in the NBA but is proving to be too talented for the G League early on.

Rookie Miles McBride has also really shined in two games, averaging 26.5 points, 7.0 assists and 2.5 steals on 43-33-100 splits.

A loss for either team effectively ends their run in the G League Showcase Cup standings.

