    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch College Park Skyhawks vs. Westchester Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The bottom two teams in the East division do battle to try and move up the standing at the G League Showcase.
    Author:

    The early season for both the College Park Skyhawks (0-6) and Westchester Knicks (2-6) has been rough, as both teams are sitting at the bottom of the standings in the East and near the bottom in the G League overall. Westchester has a chance to rise and be competitive in the G League Showcase Cup standings, but the season might be over for College Park.

    How to College Park Skyhawks vs. Westchester Knicks today:

    Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG2

    Watch College Park Skyhawks vs. Westchester Knicks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This season for Capital City has been balanced with the play of Jordan Goodwin (18.6 points and 6.6 rebounds) and Cassius Winston (15.7 points and 3.3 assists) early in the season.

    Rookies Isaiah Todd and Joel Ayayi have shown flashes, too.

    The two are combining for 25.6 points, 13.0 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game through seven games on quality efficiency.

    Westchester is led this season by Luka Šamanić (27.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 54-43-93 splits), who is having a phenomenal start to the season. Šamanić had a difficult time finding his way into the Spurs rotation in the NBA but is proving to be too talented for the G League early on.

    Rookie Miles McBride has also really shined in two games, averaging 26.5 points, 7.0 assists and 2.5 steals on 43-33-100 splits.

    A loss for either team effectively ends their run in the G League Showcase Cup standings.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17268980
