How to Watch Skyhawks vs. Knicks

Skip to main content

How to Watch College Park Skyhawks at Westchester Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Westchester Knicks host the College Park Skyhawks on Monday needing a strong finish to reach the G League playoffs.

The Knicks (12-11) are hoping a little home cooking can get them closer to the playoff hunt in the G League's Eastern Conference. The Skyhawks (10-13) have more ground to cover to reach the top six in the East, but have won three of their last four.

How to Watch College Park Skyhawks at Westchester Knicks Today:

Game Date: March 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live Stream College Park Skyhawks at Westchester Knicks on with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Jalen Johnson, who is on assignment with College Park from parent Atlanta, scored 28 points with 12 rebounds, filling in for Justin Tillman, who has missed the Skyhawks' last two games. Johnson's effort helped College Park hold off Windy City on Thursday.

Westchester is 9-3 at home and enters tonight two games behind Grand Rapids for the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Knicks big man Dewan Hernandez is looking for a bounce-back effort after he battled foul trouble in a 108-92 loss to Capital City on Thursday at home that snapped a six-game winning streak.

Hernandez averages 21.2 points and 9.4 rebounds for Westchester, tops on the active roster. He went for 31 points and 10 boards in a win over Greensboro last Tuesday. That is the Knicks only victory in their last four games.

Westchester is 2-1 against the Skyhawks this season, winning back-to-back home games on Dec. 2nd and 3rd, before taking a 123-118 loss at College Park on Feb. 10.

Veteran guard Cat Barber has been cooking over the last three games for the Skyhawks, scoring 70 points with 20 assists over that span. He scored 24 points and dished five assists in the win over the Bulls. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
14
2022

College Park Skyhawks at Westchester Knicks

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 25, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) hits a three point basket over Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) in the fourth quarter of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Clippers vs. Cavaliers

By Kristofer Habbas14 seconds ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Mississippi State at Florida

By Adam Childs14 seconds ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Skyhawks vs. Knicks

By Phil Watson14 seconds ago
Soccer Fans 2
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch Toluca vs. Tigres UANL

By Rafael Urbina5 minutes ago
Soccer

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sporting CP Boavista
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Moreirense vs. Sporting CP

By Rafael Urbina3 hours ago
Manchester City
Premier League

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City

By Christine Brown3 hours ago
nikola-jokic
SI Guide

Nikola Jokić, Joel Embiid Face Off in Battle of Potential MVPs

By Kevin Sweeney3 hours ago
lazio
Serie A

How to Watch Lazio vs. Venezia

By Rafael Urbina3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy