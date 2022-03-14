How to Watch Skyhawks vs. Knicks

The Westchester Knicks host the College Park Skyhawks on Monday needing a strong finish to reach the G League playoffs.

The Knicks (12-11) are hoping a little home cooking can get them closer to the playoff hunt in the G League's Eastern Conference. The Skyhawks (10-13) have more ground to cover to reach the top six in the East, but have won three of their last four.

Game Date: March 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Jalen Johnson, who is on assignment with College Park from parent Atlanta, scored 28 points with 12 rebounds, filling in for Justin Tillman, who has missed the Skyhawks' last two games. Johnson's effort helped College Park hold off Windy City on Thursday.

Westchester is 9-3 at home and enters tonight two games behind Grand Rapids for the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Knicks big man Dewan Hernandez is looking for a bounce-back effort after he battled foul trouble in a 108-92 loss to Capital City on Thursday at home that snapped a six-game winning streak.

Hernandez averages 21.2 points and 9.4 rebounds for Westchester, tops on the active roster. He went for 31 points and 10 boards in a win over Greensboro last Tuesday. That is the Knicks only victory in their last four games.

Westchester is 2-1 against the Skyhawks this season, winning back-to-back home games on Dec. 2nd and 3rd, before taking a 123-118 loss at College Park on Feb. 10.

Veteran guard Cat Barber has been cooking over the last three games for the Skyhawks, scoring 70 points with 20 assists over that span. He scored 24 points and dished five assists in the win over the Bulls.

