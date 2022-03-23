The Delaware Blue Coats take on the Capital City Go-Go in a clash of two playoff teams today.

If the season ended today, the Blue Coats (18-8) would be the No. 3 seed and the Go-Go (17-8) would be the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. They are neck-and-neck in the standings as two of the best teams in the league overall. Delaware won the G League Winter Showcase at the end of the year in 2021 and looks to pair that with a G League Championship.

Capital City dropped 131 points in a blowout win in its last game out with 20 points from both Jaime Echenique and Greg Monroe:

This is the first game since the new year reset between Delaware and Capital City. Both teams have played strong basketball in this new season within the season and can win the Eastern Conference.

Capital City has been led by Echenique carrying the load through 22 games with 17.0 points and 9.7 rebounds as the consistent force inside.

He is complemented by rookie Joel Ayayi (9.7 points, 6.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds) and Jordan Goodwin (15.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists).

On the other side for Delaware, at full force as a roster, it can be overwhelming. It has some of the best overall talent in the G League.

Paul Reed has been a force with 22.9 points, 13.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.4 steals plus blocks per game on 59-43-70 splits in eight games.

Rookies Jaden Springer (15.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists) and Aaron Henry (13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists) have also been great on the perimeter for Delaware on both ends of the floor.

